BoE might need to cut rates sooner than thought, Tenreyro says

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

April 04, 2023 — 05:45 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

Adds details and background

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will probably need to start cutting interest rates sooner than previously thought after raising them sharply in recent months despite signs of weaker inflation pressures, monetary policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Tuesday.

"I expect that the high current level of Bank Rate will require an earlier and faster reversal, to avoid a significant inflation undershoot," Tenreyro said in the text of a speech she was due to make at the Royal Economic Society's annual conference in Glasgow.

Tenreyro cast one of two votes to leave borrowing costs on hold in March while a majority of her colleagues on the Monetary Policy Committee backed a 25 basis-point increase in Bank Rate to 4.25%, and has opposed rate rises since December.

Investors currently put a 75% chance on a further quarter-point rate hike by the BoE in May and more than a 50% probability on another such increase by August.

But Tenreyro said there were signs of a cooling in the labour market from private-sector pay growth data, which had fallen back sharply in recent months, and she expected inflation would fall well below the BoE's 2% target.

"With Bank Rate moving further into restrictive territory, I think a looser stance is needed to meet the inflation target in the medium term," she said.

Tenreyro used her speech mostly to explain the BoE's bond-buying and bond-selling programmes. She said the MPC had not used its ongoing bond sales, known as quantitative tightening, as an active tool to tighten monetary policy, and disputed the characterisation of quantitative easing as money-printing.

(Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.