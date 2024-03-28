BOE Likely To Supply OLED Panels For IPhone SE 4

(RTTNews) - According to a report from ZDNet Korea, the Chinese electronic component manufacturer, BOE, is expected to produce OLED panels for the highly anticipated Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) iPhone SE 4.

This comes after Samsung reportedly opted out of the project due to pricing disagreements. Apparently, Samsung abandoned supply negotiations in the middle of this month because Apple's price was only $25, whereas Samsung's previous offer was $30.

The report also indicates that Apple had received bids from three suppliers, including Samsung, BOE, and Tianma, for the production of OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4 model. As per sources, Apple is preparing for a 2025 launch and aims to produce up to 15 million units initially.

Suppliers are expected to offer OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4 at lower prices than those for the iPhone 15, leveraging legacy components shared with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 to avoid additional R&D investments.

The rumors surrounding the fourth-generation iPhone SE suggest that it will come with various features such as a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID functionality replacing Touch ID, a USB-C port, an Action button, and a Home Button-free all-screen design reminiscent of the iPhone 14.

Overall, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to be a significant upgrade from the iPhone SE 2 and is expected to be a popular choice for Apple fans who are looking for a more affordable option without sacrificing performance or features.

