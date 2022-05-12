BoE is not yet done with rate hikes, Ramsden tells Bloomberg

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will have to push borrowing costs higher to control fast-rising inflation, but its four interest rate increases since December are having an impact on the economy, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden told Bloomberg News.

"I don't think we've gone far enough yet on Bank Rate, but I do think that what we've already done is having an impact," he said in an interview published on Thursday.

Last week the BoE raised Bank Rate to 1.0%, its highest since 2009, and said further increases "may still be appropriate in the coming months".

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.