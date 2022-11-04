BoE hopes to talk about sale of recent bond purchases soon - Hauser

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England expects talk soon about how it intends to start selling the 19.3 billion pounds' ($21.6 billion) of government bonds it bought recently to support the gilt market during a period of upheaval, a senior BoE official said.

"Clearly we have 19.3 billion to sell but we intend to do it in a way that sells into demand," Andrew Hauser, the BoE's executive director for markets, said in a speech at a European Central Bank conference on Friday.

The BoE would not seek to set precise amounts on its sales plans "but we'll talk more about that, I hope, in the next week or two," Hauser said.

($1 = 0.8922 pounds)

