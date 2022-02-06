TSCO

BoE governor wrong to call for wage restraint - Tesco chairman

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BBC

Staff at Tesco deserve to be protected from inflation and it was wrong for the governor of the Bank of England to tell workers to restrain their demands for wage rises, the chairman of Britain's biggest supermarket said on Sunday.

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Staff at Tesco TSCO.L deserve to be protected from inflation and it was wrong for the governor of the Bank of England to tell workers to restrain their demands for wage rises, the chairman of Britain's biggest supermarket said on Sunday.

Andrew Bailey drew an icy response from unions and the government after he said workers should show restraint when asking for annual pay rises, in an indication of the tensions ahead as British people face the biggest drop in living standards for more than 30 years.

Asked about Bailey's comment, John Allan told BBC TV: "Our 300,000 colleagues ... deserve to be protected from inflation.

"So I think that's the wrong direction for people to go in."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSCO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters