BOE Governor Bailey signals rate cuts 'in play' in upbeat take on UK economy, FT reports

March 22 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the expectation of more interest rate cuts this year on a whole was not "unreasonable", striking an optimistic tone about the UK economy, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

"The fact that we have a curve that has cuts in it for the year as a whole is not unreasonable to me," Bailey told FT in an interview.

"All our meetings are in play. We take a fresh decision every time," he said to FT when asked if all the upcoming MPC meetings were live when it comes to possible policy moves.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

