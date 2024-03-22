News & Insights

BOE Governor Bailey signals rate cuts 'in play' in upbeat take on UK economy, FT reports

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

March 22, 2024 — 01:09 am EDT

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the expectation of more interest rate cuts this year on a whole was not "unreasonable", striking an optimistic tone about the UK economy, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

"The fact that we have a curve that has cuts in it for the year as a whole is not unreasonable to me," Bailey told FT in an interview.

"All our meetings are in play. We take a fresh decision every time," he said to FT when asked if all the upcoming MPC meetings were live when it comes to possible policy moves.

