BoE gets 2.37 cover ratio at 750 mln-pound bond sale

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England received bids worth 2.37 times the 750 million pounds ($880 million) of 3- to 7-year gilts it sold on Monday in its third operation to sell off some of its more than 830 billion pounds of quantitative easing gilts.

The BoE is holding eight auctions in November and December to sell 6 billion pounds of short- and medium-dated British government bonds acquired under its QE programme.

($1 = 0.8525 pounds)

