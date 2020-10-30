BOE extends banknote printing contract with De La Rue

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday it had extended its banknote printing contract with De La Rue DLAR.L.

"The Bank has decided to extend its contract with De La Rue to operate the printing facility at Debden, Essex until 2028," the Bank said. "The current contract came into effect in April 2015, and was due to expire in 2025. The contract provided for the option of a three year extension."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alistair Smout)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.