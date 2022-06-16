BoE chooses rate wisdom over inflation paranoia

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Bank of England is sticking to slow and steady. It raised its key rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, to 1.25%, defying speculation about a harder counterpunch against inflation now running at 9% in the UK. Governor Andrew Bailey thus refused to follow his counterparts at the U.S. Federal Reserve and Swiss National Bank, who this week surprised markets with respective 75 and 50 basis points hikes in their policy rates.

The BoE was first among major central banks to raise rates in December last year. It may be now the first to worry about a looming economic slowdown, which higher rates would only make worse. Stung by criticism of last year’s incorrect forecasts about “transitory” inflation, many central bankers seem eager to show they are now tackling the beast, even though most economic indicators point to price pressures easing in the months to come. With the UK expected to be the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s worst-performing economy next year, the BoE has wisely chosen not to add to the pain. (By Pierre Briançon)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Bank WhatsApp crackdown is dilemma for dealmakers

Antitrust cops’ quixotic PE warning

Go-Ahead investors can afford to wait for next bus

Fertilizer woes plant seeds of doubt beyond food

Credit Suisse’s investment-bank drag will persist

(Editing by Ed Cropley and Streisand Neto)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.