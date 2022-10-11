BoE buys 1.95 billion pounds of inflation-linked gilts

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of England bought 1.947 billion pounds ($2.15 billion)of inflation-linked British government bonds on Tuesday, its first emergency purchase operation for gilts of this type.

The BoE said it rejected 466.9 million pounds of offers to sell to the central bank.

Prices of long-dated linker bonds mostly turned negative on the day after the results of the operation were announced.

