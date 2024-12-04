News & Insights

Stocks
BYPLF

Bodycote’s Strategic Share Buyback Program Update

December 04, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bodycote plc has successfully executed a share buyback program, purchasing 50,000 of its ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 642.85 pence per share. This move is part of a broader initiative that began in March 2024, resulting in the acquisition of over 7.7 million shares. The company plans to cancel these shares, which can positively impact its stock value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into GB:BOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BYPLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.