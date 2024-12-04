Bodycote’s Strategic Share Buyback Program Update

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has successfully executed a share buyback program, purchasing 50,000 of its ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 642.85 pence per share. This move is part of a broader initiative that began in March 2024, resulting in the acquisition of over 7.7 million shares. The company plans to cancel these shares, which can positively impact its stock value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

