Bodycote Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc announced that all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, were approved by shareholders. The voting included key decisions such as the re-election of board members and approval of financial remuneration, with a significant majority of votes cast in favor. Detailed results and resolutions from the AGM are available on the company’s website.

Stocks mentioned

BYPLF

