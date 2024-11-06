Bodycote price target lowered to 750 GBp from 840 GBp at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Bodycote (BYPLF) to 750 GBp from 840 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
