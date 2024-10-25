Bodycote PLC Shares Acquired by Dayson Enterprises

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote PLC has reported a significant share purchase by Dayson Enterprises Ltd, associated with Non-Executive Chair Daniel Dayan. The transaction involved the acquisition of 36,000 ordinary shares at a price of 547.4107 pence each, conducted on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction reflects a noteworthy investment move within the company, potentially impacting investor sentiment.

