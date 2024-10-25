News & Insights

Stocks
BYPLF

Bodycote PLC Shares Acquired by Dayson Enterprises

October 25, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote PLC has reported a significant share purchase by Dayson Enterprises Ltd, associated with Non-Executive Chair Daniel Dayan. The transaction involved the acquisition of 36,000 ordinary shares at a price of 547.4107 pence each, conducted on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction reflects a noteworthy investment move within the company, potentially impacting investor sentiment.

For further insights into GB:BOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BYPLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.