Bodycote plc Advances Share Buyback Strategy

November 08, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has executed part of its ongoing share buyback program, purchasing 45,000 ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 577.72 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation, which could potentially enhance shareholder value by increasing earnings per share. This move is part of a broader strategy that has seen the company buy back nearly 7 million shares since March 2024.

