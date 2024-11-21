Bodycote Executes Significant Share Buyback

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 45,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 610.12 pence each. This move is part of a larger buyback program initiated earlier in the year, with a total of 7,315,310 shares repurchased so far. The company plans to cancel the newly acquired shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

