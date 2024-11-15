Bodycote Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has repurchased 44,732 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the highest price paid being 580 pence per share. This move is part of a broader strategy that has seen the company buy back over 7 million shares since March 2024, aiming to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. Following this transaction, Bodycote now has a total of 184,270,870 shares in issue.

