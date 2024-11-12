Bodycote Completes Recent Share Buyback Initiative

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has actively engaged in its share buyback programme, repurchasing 43,323 ordinary shares at an average price of 573.53p. This move is part of a broader strategy initiated in March 2024, aiming to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following this transaction, Bodycote’s total outstanding shares now stand at 184,405,301.

