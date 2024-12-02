Bodycote Announces Share Buyback Progress

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bodycote plc has repurchased 49,647 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 616.0p to 622.0p as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This initiative, managed by Jefferies International Limited, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, leaving Bodycote with a total of 183,792,034 shares after cancellation.

For further insights into GB:BOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.