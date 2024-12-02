News & Insights

Stocks
BYPLF

Bodycote Announces Share Buyback Progress

December 02, 2024 — 04:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bodycote plc has repurchased 49,647 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 616.0p to 622.0p as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This initiative, managed by Jefferies International Limited, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, leaving Bodycote with a total of 183,792,034 shares after cancellation.

For further insights into GB:BOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BYPLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.