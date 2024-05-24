Bodycote Advances Share Buyback Programme

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has actively executed its share buyback programme, purchasing 28,288 of its own shares, with the intent to cancel them, thereby reducing the number of shares in issue to 188,807,270. The shares were acquired through HSBC Bank PLC with prices ranging from 738.0p to 749.0p, reflecting a volume-weighted average price of 742.3501p. This buyback is a part of an ongoing programme that has seen Bodycote plc purchase 2,648,902 Ordinary Shares to date.

