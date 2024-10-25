Bodycote Advances Share Buyback Program

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has announced the purchase of 17,808 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from 545.0p to 551.0p per share. This move is part of Bodycote’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The company has been actively participating in buybacks, having acquired over 6.6 million shares since the program’s initiation in March 2024.

For further insights into GB:BOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.