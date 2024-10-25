News & Insights

Bodycote Advances Share Buyback Program

October 25, 2024 — 02:15 am EDT

Bodycote (GB:BOY) has released an update.

Bodycote plc has announced the purchase of 17,808 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from 545.0p to 551.0p per share. This move is part of Bodycote’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The company has been actively participating in buybacks, having acquired over 6.6 million shares since the program’s initiation in March 2024.

