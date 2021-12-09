Bodies of India's defence chief, 12 others to be brought to New Delhi

NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The bodies of India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday will be brought to New Delhi on Thursday, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.

Rawat, who was the country's first chief of defence staff, would be laid to rest with full military honours, Singh told lawmakers.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Euan Rocha)

