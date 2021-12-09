Bodies of India's defence chief, 12 others to be brought to New Delhi

Contributor
Devjyot Ghoshal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

The bodies of India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday will be brought to New Delhi on Thursday, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.

NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The bodies of India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday will be brought to New Delhi on Thursday, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.

Rawat, who was the country's first chief of defence staff, would be laid to rest with full military honours, Singh told lawmakers.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Euan Rocha)

((Devjyot.Ghoshal@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-49548102;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters