Bod Science Securities Cessation Update for Investors

Bod Science Limited has announced the cessation of 2,000,000 securities due to the expiry of options without exercise or conversion. This update reflects changes in their issued capital as of November 8, 2024, which may interest investors tracking stock movements and options. The cessation could impact stock valuations and investor strategies.

