Bod Science Reveals Governance Compliance for 2024

November 01, 2024 — 02:18 am EDT

Bod Australia Ltd (AU:BOD) has released an update.

Bod Science Limited has released its corporate governance statement, confirming adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. This statement, approved by the board, is accessible on their website, offering transparency to investors about the company’s management and oversight practices.

