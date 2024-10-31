Bod Science Ltd Defers AGM Amid Restructuring

Bod Australia Ltd (AU:BOD) has released an update.

Bod Science Limited has announced a deferral of its Annual General Meeting and financial reporting obligations due to its external administration status. The company, which focuses on cannabis-based drug development, will rely on regulatory relief to delay these requirements for up to 24 months. Investors are advised to monitor the situation as BOD navigates this period of financial restructuring.

