BOD Science to Acquire Biortica in Strategic Expansion

November 04, 2024 — 08:22 pm EST

Bod Australia Ltd (AU:BOD) has released an update.

BOD Science Limited has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Biortica Agrimed Ltd, marking a significant move in the cannabis-focused company’s expansion. The acquisition involves a complex restructuring that will see Biortica become a wholly owned subsidiary of BOD Science, subject to shareholder approval and compliance with ASX listing rules. This strategic backdoor listing aims to strengthen BOD Science’s position in the market, although it carries uncertainties regarding regulatory approvals.

