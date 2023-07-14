BoC's Macklem says monetary policy not blunted by prolonged mortgage amortizations- Globe & Mail

July 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that banks that are prolonging amortization periods for mortgage holders are not significantly blunting the effects of monetary policy, in an interview with the Globe and Mail published on Friday.

"On the margin that (extension of amortization periods) may be having a little bit of an effect," he said, adding that, "when they've (banks) got borrowers that are really squeezed or distressed, they work with those borrowers and try to find a solution that works for the borrowers and for the bank."

Macklem said he believes that mortgage clients that are financially stressed and are having trouble making their payments are not the ones adding to demand.

Canada's record pace of interest rate hikes has led to the repayment period for many variable rate mortgages lengthening to over 30 years, helping to shield households from higher borrowing costs but raising debt loads and worrying regulators.

Variable rate mortgages in Canada typically require borrowers to make regular payments in fixed amounts. So if interest rates rise, a greater share of the payment goes toward paying interest on the loan rather than paying down the principal, thereby extending the amortization period.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru and Steve Scherer in Ottawa, editing by Deepa Babington)

