News & Insights

US Markets
RY

BoC's Macklem says monetary policy not blunted by prolonged mortgage amortizations- Globe & Mail

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

July 14, 2023 — 05:02 pm EDT

Written by Lavanya Ahire and Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that banks that are prolonging amortization periods for mortgage holders are not significantly blunting the effects of monetary policy, in an interview with the Globe and Mail published on Friday.

"On the margin that (extension of amortization periods) may be having a little bit of an effect," he said, adding that, "when they've (banks) got borrowers that are really squeezed or distressed, they work with those borrowers and try to find a solution that works for the borrowers and for the bank."

Macklem said he believes that mortgage clients that are financially stressed and are having trouble making their payments are not the ones adding to demand.

Canada's record pace of interest rate hikes has led to the repayment period for many variable rate mortgages lengthening to over 30 years, helping to shield households from higher borrowing costs but raising debt loads and worrying regulators.

Variable rate mortgages in Canada typically require borrowers to make regular payments in fixed amounts. So if interest rates rise, a greater share of the payment goes toward paying interest on the loan rather than paying down the principal, thereby extending the amortization period.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru and Steve Scherer in Ottawa, editing by Deepa Babington)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.