Bocana Resources Incentivizes Leadership with Stock Options

Bocana Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company with interests in South America, has issued 2.4 million stock options to its directors and officers at a purchase price of $0.10 per share, with varying vesting dates throughout 2024 and expiration dates in 2029. This strategic move could potentially align leadership’s interests with those of shareholders and stimulate company growth.

