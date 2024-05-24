News & Insights

Bocana Resources Incentivizes Leadership with Stock Options

May 24, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

United Hunter Oil & Gas (TSE:BOCA) has released an update.

Bocana Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company with interests in South America, has issued 2.4 million stock options to its directors and officers at a purchase price of $0.10 per share, with varying vesting dates throughout 2024 and expiration dates in 2029. This strategic move could potentially align leadership’s interests with those of shareholders and stimulate company growth.

