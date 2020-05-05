US Markets

BoC says it will try to reach settlements on oil product losses

Emily Chow Reuters
Cheng Leng Reuters
Bank of China (BoC) will try to reach settlements with investors regarding losses on its crude oil investment product, and would resolve remaining disputes through litigation, it said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The bank added that it reserved the right to hold a discourse with third-party institutions based on law.

