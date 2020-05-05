BoC says it will try to reach settlements on oil product losses

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 5 (Reuters) - Bank of China (BoC) 601988.SS, 3988.HK will try to reach settlements with investors regarding losses on its crude oil investment product, and would resolve remaining disputes through litigation, it said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The bank added that it reserved the right to hold a discourse with third-party institutions based on law.

(Reporting by Emily Chow in Shanghai and Cheng Leng in Beijing; editing by David Evans)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.