BOC markets blue bonds, CNH 2yr FPG 3.15%, books Rmb4.8bn (JLM Rmb1.8bn)

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (IFR) - Bank of China (A1/A/A) is offering US dollar and Dim Sum blue bonds to support ocean conservation.

Bank of China Macau branch is marketing offshore renminbi two-year senior fixed-rate bonds at final guidance of 3.15%, inside initial guidance of 3.5% area.

Books are over Rmb4.8bn, including Rmb1.8bn from the leads.

Bank of China, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Agricultural Bank of China Hong Kong branch, Citigroup, DBS, KGI Asia, Mizuho and Scotiabank are joint global coordinators and bookrunners.

Bank of China Paris branch is marketing US dollar three-year fixed-rate senior bonds at initial guidance of Treasuries plus 130bp area.

Bank of China, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Natixis and Societe Generale are joint global coordinators. They are also joint bookrunners with Agricultural Bank of China Hong Kong branch, CCB International and CICC.

The benchmark Reg S bonds have expected ratings of A1/A/A and will also qualify as green bonds.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by David Holland)

