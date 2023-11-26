BOC Hong Kong(Hldgs) - ADR (BHKLY) Price Target Increased by 7.06% to 58.29

The average one-year price target for BOC Hong Kong(Hldgs) - ADR (OTC:BHKLY) has been revised to 58.29 / share. This is an increase of 7.06% from the prior estimate of 54.44 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 57.21 to a high of 60.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.50% from the latest reported closing price of 56.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in BOC Hong Kong(Hldgs) - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHKLY is 0.00%, a decrease of 32.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.32% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHKLY by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHKLY by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHKLY by 84.45% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

