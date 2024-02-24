BOC Hong Kong (BHKLY) Price Target Increased by 9.17% to 53.31

The average one-year price target for BOC Hong Kong (OTCPK:BHKLY) has been revised to 53.31 / share. This is an increase of 9.17% from the prior estimate of 48.84 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.10 to a high of 55.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.28% from the latest reported closing price of 51.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in BOC Hong Kong. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHKLY is 0.23%, a decrease of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 381,797K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,788K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,925K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHKLY by 2.07% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 38,962K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,037K shares, representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHKLY by 8.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 28,781K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,387K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHKLY by 5.60% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 20,694K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,086K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHKLY by 2.24% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 16,267K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,342K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHKLY by 5.53% over the last quarter.

