US Markets

BoC Governor had COVID, to appear virtually after Wednesday rate decision

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Blair Gable

The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday that Governor Tiff Macklem had recovered from a recent COVID-19 infection, but would do a press conference after Wednesday's rate decision virtually instead of in-person as planned.

OTTAWA, July 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday that Governor Tiff Macklem had recovered from a recent COVID-19 infection, but would do a press conference after Wednesday's rate decision virtually instead of in-person as planned.

"Out of an abundance of caution and consistent with public health guidelines, the Governor and Senior Deputy Governor will be appearing via video link as the Governor has just recovered from a recent COVID case," the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular