BoC Governor had COVID, to appear virtually after Wednesday rate decision

OTTAWA, July 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday that Governor Tiff Macklem had recovered from a recent COVID-19 infection, but would do a press conference after Wednesday's rate decision virtually instead of in-person as planned.

"Out of an abundance of caution and consistent with public health guidelines, the Governor and Senior Deputy Governor will be appearing via video link as the Governor has just recovered from a recent COVID case," the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

