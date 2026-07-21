BOC Aviation Signs Order For Around 220 Pratt & Whitney Engines From RTX

(RTTNews) - BOC Aviation Ltd. (BCVVF), an aircraft leasing company, said on Tuesday that it has placed an order for up to 220 Pratt & Whitney GTF engines from RTX Corp. (5UR.BE, RTX) to power as many as 110 Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The agreement, which was originally signed in June 2025 and recorded as an undisclosed order at the time, has now been announced publicly, the company said in an official statement.

The company said that the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine offers a 20 percent improvement in fuel efficiency and reduces the noise footprint by up to 75 percent, in comparison to the earlier generation of engines.

Commenting on the development, Steven Townend, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, BOC Aviation, said, "This order is the largest that BOC Aviation has placed with Pratt & Whitney and a continuation of our 29-year relationship, reflecting the key role they have played in our growth. GTF engines enable a substantial reduction in fuel costs, contributing to the efficiency of our future fleet."

On the NYSE, RTX ended Monday's trading at $194.44, up $0.93 or 0.48 percent. In pre-market trading, the stock was trading up 0.71 percent at $195.85.

On the OTC Markets, BCVVF ended Friday's trading at $10.28.

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