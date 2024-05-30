News & Insights

BOC Aviation Shareholders Greenlight Key Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 06:46 am EDT

BOC Aviation (HK:2588) has released an update.

BOC Aviation Limited reported overwhelming shareholder approval on all proposed resolutions during their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on May 30, 2024. Shareholders voted in favor of the automatic renewal of terms and the proposed annual caps for both BOC and BOCHK Deposit Framework Agreements through December 2027. The resolutions passed with nearly unanimous support, showcasing strong confidence from the shareholders in the company’s direction.

For further insights into HK:2588 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

