BOC Aviation Shareholders Greenlight Key Resolutions

BOC Aviation (HK:2588) has released an update.

BOC Aviation Limited reported overwhelming shareholder approval on all proposed resolutions during their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on May 30, 2024. Shareholders voted in favor of the automatic renewal of terms and the proposed annual caps for both BOC and BOCHK Deposit Framework Agreements through December 2027. The resolutions passed with nearly unanimous support, showcasing strong confidence from the shareholders in the company’s direction.

