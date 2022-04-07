BOC Aviation says lessors seeing 'horrendous' hikes in insurance costs

DUBLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - The likely huge insurance claims related to the cancellation of aircraft leases in Russia is already leading to "horrendous" hikes in the cost of renewing policies, the chief executive of major lessor BOC Aviation Ltd 2588.HK said on Thursday.

"Because there are going to be huge claims on these insurances this year for confiscation or theft if the aircraft aren't given back, this will then have a knock on effect on insurance costs," Martin told an aviation conference.

"This is one of the unforeseen circumstances that is going to hit us later this year and I'm hearing some horrendous numbers for some of the near term renewals due at the end of March. We fortunately don't go until January next year."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by David Evans)

