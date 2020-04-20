BOC Aviation mandates banks for US$ 144A/Reg S bond issue

adds tenor and time schedule

HONG KONG, April 20 (IFR) - BOC Aviation has mandated banks for a proposed 144A/Reg S US dollar senior unsecured bond offering off its US$ 15bn global MTN programme and will hold investor calls today.

The aircraft leasing firm is looking to issue benchmark five-year and/or 10-year bonds, according to an investor update.

The deal may launch as early as tomorrow, subject to market and investor feedback.

BOC International, Citigroup, DBS Bank and HSBC are joint global coordinators as well as joint bookrunners with JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, MUFG and Westpac.

The proposed bonds have expected A– ratings by both S&P and Fitch, on par with the issuer.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((C.Chan@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6604;))

