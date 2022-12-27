BOC Aviation Announces Order For 40 Additional Boeing 737-8 Jets

(RTTNews) - Aircraft operating leasing company BOC Aviation Limited announced an order for 40 additional Boeing 737-8 jets. All aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028.

The incremental order takes its total 737 MAX 8 orderbook with Boeing to 80 aircraft, BOC Aviation said in statement.

Boeing noted that it continues to see strong market demand for the 737 MAX family, with more than 1,500 gross orders since late 2020.

According to Boeing, the 737-8 is designed to offer more fuel efficiency, reliability and flexibility in the single-aisle market. The airplane can fly 3,500 nautical miles - about 600 miles farther than its predecessor. the 737-8 also delivers superior efficiency, using 20% less fuel and significantly reducing CO2 emissions and operating costs.

