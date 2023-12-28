News & Insights

BOC Aviation agrees to buy six Airbus aircraft

December 28, 2023 — 07:16 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation 2588.HK said on Friday it agreed to buy four Airbus A321NEO and two Airbus A320NEO aircraft from Airbus S.A.S AIR.PA on Dec. 27.

The company said the delivery of the aircraft had been scheduled for 2027 and 2028. It did not disclose the deal value under the agreement.

