Bobuyan Bank takes $500 million loan from Asian banks

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Boubyan Bank BOUK.KW has received a $500 million three-year loan from a group of five Asian banks, the Kuwaiti lender said in a bourse filing.

The murabaha facility was taken at a profit rate of 90 basis points over USD LIBOR, Boubyan Bank said in the filing published on Sunday and dated Dec. 16.

Mizuho 8411.T, MUFG 8306.T and SMBC 8316.T were lead coordinators, while Maybank Malaysia MBBM.KL and Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD), Malaysia and Brueni's largest lenders respectively, were lead arrangers.

"The murabaha finance will enhance the bank's financing requirements and liquidity ratios," Boubyan Bank said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.