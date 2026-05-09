Bob's Discount Furniture Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Bob's Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) reported first-quarter net revenue growth and reaffirmed its full-year outlook, with executives saying the furniture retailer gained share despite weather disruptions, a soft housing backdrop and continued pressure across the home furnishings category.

On the company’s fiscal 2026 first-quarterearnings call President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Barton said total net sales rose 8.5% year over year, supported by new store openings and 1.2% comparable sales growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.5%, which Barton said was slightly ahead of the company’s expectations.

“During the quarter, the home furnishings category continued to face sales declines, due in part to a continued difficult housing environment,” Barton said. “Despite this backdrop, Bob’s delivered positive results, highlighting the resilience of our model.”

Revenue rises as new stores add to growth

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Carl Lukach said first-quarter net revenue increased 8.5% to $578.1 million. Bob’s opened five new locations during the quarter, bringing its store base to 214 stores.

Comparable sales increased 1.2% on top of a 6.2% gain in the prior-year period. Lukach said the comp increase was driven by higher conversion and higher average order values across retail and e-commerce channels, partially offset by lower in-store traffic stemming from winter storms and lost store operating hours.

Gross margin was flat year over year at 44.4%. Lukach said the company benefited from a favorable mix shift into its “better” pricing tier, a more normalized freight environment compared with the prior year and higher protection plan margins. Those benefits were offset by the ramp-up of the company’s new Midwest regional fulfillment center and costs related to inventory growth.

Adjusted EBITDA was $37.6 million, roughly flat with last year, while adjusted EBITDA margin declined 50 basis points to 6.5%. Lukach attributed the margin decline primarily to supply chain inefficiencies during extreme weather and incremental pre-opening expenses. Adjusted net income was $11.1 million, down from $14.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting higher interest expense related to a term loan that was prepaid during the quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.09, compared with $0.13 a year earlier.

Customers trade up into higher tiers

Barton said Bob’s saw customers trade up from its “good” tier into its “better” tier during the quarter, with strength in motion upholstery, adult bedroom and mattresses. He characterized the move as intentional, tied to merchandising work designed to “right-size” the product architecture and create reasons for customers to trade up.

The company also saw strength in new product launches, including motion furniture such as recliners and sectionals, Barton said. He added that the shift was broad-based across household income levels rather than concentrated among higher-income customers.

“It was not concentrated among higher income households, but consistent across our entire customer base,” Barton said, adding that the results suggest customers are finding value across the assortment and are willing to invest in additional features and functionality.

Bob’s continues to position itself on value, with Barton saying the company estimates its pricing is generally 20% to 25% below competitors’ listed prices and about 10% below competitors’ lowest promoted prices.

E-commerce and AI tools remain areas of focus

Barton said Bob’s e-commerce sales increased in the low teens year over year, with online penetration rising about 70 basis points to 16.2% of total sales. He said the company remains channel-agnostic and is focused on linking physical and digital shopping through its OMNI Cart technology.

The OMNI Cart allows store associates to build a cart for customers that can later be reviewed and completed online or brought back into the store. In response to an analyst question, Barton said the tool has a higher average order value and higher closing rate than some other channels.

The company is also using artificial intelligence in store scheduling, customer targeting and website personalization. Barton cited AI-powered product recommendations and a new sectional configurator that lets customers design a sectional and visualize it in their homes.

Full-year guidance reaffirmed

Bob’s reiterated its fiscal 2026 outlook. The company continues to expect:

Net revenue of $2.6 billion to $2.625 billion.

Comparable sales growth of 1.5% to 2.5%.

Adjusted net income of $121 million to $129 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $255 million to $265 million.

Net capital expenditures of approximately $110 million to $115 million.

Approximately 20 new store openings, representing about 10% year-over-year unit growth.

Lukach said the midpoint of the outlook implies an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 10%, based on expectations for relatively flat gross margin performance year over year and slight operating expense deleverage tied to investments in greenfield store growth.

For the second quarter, Lukach said demand is tracking in line with the company’s long-term algorithm of low single-digit comparable sales growth. However, he said Bob’s expects second-quarter gross margins to be approximately 100 basis points below last year, largely because the company is lapping a favorable freight rate environment.

The company’s guidance assumes the current 10% tariff rate under Section 301 and the current 25% upholstery tariff rate remain in place for the full year. Lukach said the outlook does not include any potential tariff refund, though the company is evaluating those options.

Expansion remains centered on the Southeast

Barton said Bob’s remains on track to open about 20 stores in 2026 and continues to see a path to more than 500 stores by 2035. The company opened five stores in the first quarter, including three in Central Illinois, one in Pasadena, California, and an infill store in Seekonk, Massachusetts.

Executives highlighted the performance of the company’s North Carolina stores, saying those locations have reinforced confidence in Bob’s Southeast expansion strategy. Barton said the company has begun its Tennessee market entry playbook and plans additional openings in the Carolinas and Tennessee this year.

In response to an analyst question, Barton said the Southeast could represent about 100 stores over time. Lukach added that Bob’s expects to begin allocating capital later this year toward a Georgia distribution center that is expected to open in 2027 and support the regional opportunity.

Bob’s ended the quarter with $28 million in cash and cash equivalents and nearly $127 million in total liquidity. The company prepaid its $350 million term loan in full using IPO proceeds and cash on hand, and recently amended and extended its asset-based lending facility to $200 million from $125 million, with maturity extended to 2031.

About Bob's Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS)

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

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