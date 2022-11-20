US Markets
DIS

Bob Iger returning to Disney as CEO

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

November 20, 2022 — 09:50 pm EST

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Former Walt Disney Co DIS.N Chief Executive Bob Iger is returning to the media company as CEO, the company's board said in a statement on Sunday.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.