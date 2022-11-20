Bob Iger returning to Disney as CEO

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Former Walt Disney Co DIS.N Chief Executive Bob Iger is returning to the media company as CEO, the company's board said in a statement on Sunday.

