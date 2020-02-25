Bob Iger Is Stepping Down After Leading Disney Into a New Era. What the Change Means for Investors.

The appointment of Bob Chapek to replace Bob Iger as CEO reflects the growing importance of parks as a source of Walt Disney’s profits.

Walt Disney has named Bob Chapek chief executive officer. Chapek recently ran the company’s parks, experiences, and products division. Bob Iger becomes executive chairman, and will remain through the end of 2021.

Barron’s wrote in December that while much of the discussion around Disney (ticker: DIS) has focused on streaming and films, parks are on their way to becoming the dominant source of the company’s profits.

“That puts the spotlight on Bob Chapek,” we pointed out. In a conversation with Barron’s last August, Chapek discussed parks as a real-world extension of Disney’s screened entertainment.

As parks head, Chapek supervised the opening of Shanghai Disneyland and the addition of Star Wars lands at Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida. Before that, he ran the company’s consumer products business, and earlier, was head of distribution for the studios. The company points out Chapek’s work at the studios extended across multiple platforms, including digital.

Shares of Walt Disney fell 2.5% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, to $128.19.

Iger will become executive chairman of Disney’s board through the end of 2021.

Chapek has a B.S. in Microbiology from Indiana University at Bloomington and an MBA from Michigan State University. Disney will hold a conference call at 4:30 Eastern Time on Tuesday.

