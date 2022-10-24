Bob Evans Farms Recalls Italian Pork Sausage Products

(RTTNews) - Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. is recalling around 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.

The product subject to recall include 1-lb. chubs containing "Bob Evans Italian Sausage" with lot code XEN3663466 and a "USE/FRZ BY" date of 11/26/22.

The raw, Italian pork sausage items were produced on September 8 and shipped to retail locations nation-wide. The affected products bear establishment number "EST. 6785" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall was initiated after the Xenia, Ohio -based firm notified FSIS it had received consumer complaints reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in the product.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, and urged them to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.

In similar recalls, AdvancePierre Foods Inc. last week called back around 4,137 pounds of pork loin steak fritter product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard pieces of plastic.

