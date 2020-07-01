Boat that sank on Turkey's Lake Van was carrying up to 60 migrants -minister

ISTANBUL, July 1 (Reuters) - A boat that sank on Lake Van in eastern Turkey is believed to have been carrying 55-60 migrants, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday, adding that six bodies had been recovered so far.

Speaking to reporters in Van province, Soylu said authorities had detained 11 people in relation to the incident and added that search and rescue operations were continuing.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen)

