Boardwalktech Sees Small Revenue Rise In Q2

November 26, 2025 — 11:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - Boardwalktech Software Corp. (BWLK.V) on Tuesday reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, ended on September 30, 2025.

The company reported revenue of $1 million, up from $0.9 million in the prior quarter and a 4 percent increase year-over-year.

The company logged a modest gross profit, but did not disclose net income, reflecting continued investment in product development and platform expansion. The rise in revenue was driven by renewed licence and service contracts.

Boardwalktech said it remains focused on expanding its Digital Ledger platform and enterprise-software offerings, citing several large contracts now in late-stage execution that could support further revenue growth in fiscal 2026.

BWLK.V last traded at $0.035 with no price change on the TSXV.

