News & Insights

Stocks
BWLKF

Boardwalktech and Scadea Partner for Financial Solutions

October 28, 2024 — 04:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Boardwalktech Software (TSE:BWLK) has released an update.

Boardwalktech Software has partnered with Scadea Software Solutions to market their Velocity and Unity Central platforms, aiming to enhance data management and visibility for enterprises in finance and manufacturing. This collaboration is expected to offer a seamless transformation of Excel-based processes into secure and collaborative applications, while optimizing supply chain efficiency. With successful case studies showcasing ROI over 5X, the partnership aims to deliver high-value solutions to improve operational metrics and financial returns for large enterprises.

For further insights into TSE:BWLK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BWLKF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.