Boardwalktech and Scadea Partner for Financial Solutions

Boardwalktech Software (TSE:BWLK) has released an update.

Boardwalktech Software has partnered with Scadea Software Solutions to market their Velocity and Unity Central platforms, aiming to enhance data management and visibility for enterprises in finance and manufacturing. This collaboration is expected to offer a seamless transformation of Excel-based processes into secure and collaborative applications, while optimizing supply chain efficiency. With successful case studies showcasing ROI over 5X, the partnership aims to deliver high-value solutions to improve operational metrics and financial returns for large enterprises.

