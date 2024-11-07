Boardwalk REIT price target lowered to C$90 from C$96 at National Bank

National Bank analyst Matt Kornack lowered the firm’s price target on Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) to C$90 from C$96 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BOWFF:
- Boardwalk REIT price target lowered to C$81.75 from C$84.75 at Scotiabank
- Boardwalk REIT Q3 2024: Strong Results in Affordable Housing
- Boardwalk REIT Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Boardwalk REIT provides operational update
- Boardwalk REIT Showcases High Demand and Affordability
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.