Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) Price Target Increased by 10.19% to 60.39

The average one-year price target for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:BOWFF) has been revised to 60.39 / share. This is an increase of 10.19% from the prior estimate of 54.81 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.49 to a high of 66.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.28% from the latest reported closing price of 51.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 17.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOWFF is 0.46%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.62% to 4,049K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 511K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWFF by 13.06% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 386K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWFF by 1.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 300K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWFF by 12.43% over the last quarter.

PURCX - PGIM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUND Class C holds 244K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 28.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWFF by 44.31% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 214K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing a decrease of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWFF by 6.69% over the last quarter.

