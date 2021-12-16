US Markets

Boards of Brazil's Assai, GPA sign off on $909 mln deal

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The boards of budget food retailer Assai and retailer GPA PCAR3.SA signed off on a previously announced accord that will see Assai pay 5.17 billion reais ($909 million) for 70 GPA locations throughout Brazil, the companies said in securities filings on Wednesday.

Wholesale-focused Assai, formally Sendas Distribuidora SA ASAI3.SA, spun off from GPA in February.

($1 = 5.69 reais)

